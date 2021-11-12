Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares share first photos of new home after moving in together

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have shared the first photos of their new home, after moving in together.

The couple met on this year’s Love Island, and came third on the popular dating show.

The reality stars officially moved in together last week, and Faye has since shared snaps of their new love nest – which they plan to renovate.

The 26-year-old captioned the post: “HOME🏠 We are so lucky to be able to share this amazing journey together and with you all!”

“We have lots of work to do and can’t wait to show you everything along the way!”

“We’ve spent the last few days enjoying this step in a bubble just us two but now we can’t wait to show you everything!” she added.

Faye worked as a Lettings Manager before finding fame on Love Island, and recently launched her own brand called Faye Home.

The Devon native set up her Faye Home account on Instagram earlier this month, which has already gained over 181k followers.

Faye and Teddy aren’t the first couple to move in together from this year’s series of Love Island.

Last week, winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon also moved into their own pad in Essex.

