Love Island’s Faye Winter admits she ‘feels bad’ for ‘blowing up’ at Teddy Soares

"There is no excuse for it..."

Faye Winter has admitted she “feels bad” for “blowing up” at Teddy Soares.

On Friday night, the 26-year-old ended things with Teddy after an explosive argument following the Movie Challenge.

The lettings manager erupted at her former beau, calling him a “p****” and telling him to “f*** off” after she saw a video of him in Casa Amor telling Clarisse Juliette he found he “sexually attractive”.

Viewers were outraged by the scenes, with many reporting Faye’s behaviour to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

In an unseen clip shown on last night’s episode of Love Island Aftersun, which was filmed after the beach party, Faye spoke to Millie Court and Chloe Burrows about the argument.

She admitted: “I feel bad, I feel s*** that I blew up the way I did. I am sorry for what I done, there is no excuse for it, there is no excuse for the way I just flew out off the handle.”

“But I just want to move forward with it. If anything, it’s made me realise what I want,” Faye added.

“Yesterday was like… well it makes you realise that if he was stood there and he went home, I would literally have been like that’s okay, because I’m off too.”

Millie suggested that Faye should offer Teddy a “genuine apology” for her outburst.

It comes after Faye’s family, who are running her social media accounts while she’s in the villa, addressed the backlash from Friday night’s episode.

They said: “We understand that fans of Love Island have opinions on Friday night’s episode. While we don’t want to comment on the events of the show we ask everyone to remember you are watching a highly edited TV show which is created for entertainment – you never see the full picture.”

“Faye is a human, she may not always get things right. There are human beings managing the Islanders’ social media pages who will be seriously effected by your comments.”

“We ask that everyone please remembers this before commenting or messaging. We make no apology for turning off comments, blocking & deleting to protect the mental well-being of ourselves and Faye when she comes out….”

“We hope that we can all get back to enjoying the show together from now on. Love Team Faye x.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.