Love Island’s Ellie Spence reveals she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after terrifying near-death experience

Ellie Spence has revealed she’s “lucky to be alive” after a terrifying near-death experience.

The 25-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year.

The blonde beauty’s stint in the South African villa was cut short after she was dumped alongside her co-star Jordan Odofin.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Ellie shared photos of herself in a bikini alongside a lengthy story about her near-death experience.

The Love Island star penned: “⚠️ Trigger warning graphic images. Around this time just before summer when I was 18, I impaled myself on a steel speared gate and almost accidentally killed myself.”

“I’d just finished my A level exams and me and one of my best friends Livvy went out on a night out, we got back to her house in the early hours of the morning and the gate in front of her house was locked.”

“After climbing the gate and reaching the top, I put my foot on the bar in-between the spears, my foot slipped and one of the spears impaled me directly in the joint of my leg. I somehow spun around and found myself hanging backwards off the gate, 10ft in the air.”

Ellie continued: “I could barely get my words out from the pain and panic I was in and Livvy had no idea I was impaled. After 10 minutes of miscommunicating with each other in complete darkness, my leg had torn from the very front of my joint to the back of my bum.”

“I started to pass out from the pain, loss of blood and mentally coming to terms with the fact I just knew I was about to die.”

“I gave up and hung in silence and after a few minutes I suddenly heard a voice screaming in my ear to get up, get up, get up repeatedly (I didn’t recognise the voice) and I saw a bright white light (FYI I am not an overly spiritual person so this is still crazy to me to this day) I then immediately woke up and out of nowhere started perfectly directing Livvy and she thankfully got me off the gate.”

“I was rushed to hospital and told I was 3mm away from my main artery so just one more tiny tear I would have bled out and died hanging on the gate.”

Ellie continued: “Livvy is my real life angel and she saved my life that day.”

“Coming to terms with very narrowly escaping death is a feeling I’ll never truly be able to put into words and the long recovery that followed really really made me appreciate how lucky I am to be given a second chance at experiencing life.”

The blonde beauty’s followers flocked to the comments section to commend Ellie for opening up on her terrifying experience, with Love Island star Coco Lodge writing: “Omg Ellie ❤️ thank you for sharing! You are beautiful and incredible ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile another Instagram user penned: “Thank you for sharing your story! I’m so sorry that happened to you, it must have been such a scary experience 😭 but thank you for this lovely message! I needed to read this today! 🩷,” and a third wrote: “Thank you for sharing such a sensitive matter, I could feel your pain. You are strong and beautiful 🙌❤️.”