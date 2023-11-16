Love Island’s Ella Thomas shares update on moving in with beau Tyrique Hyde

Ella Thomas has shared an update on moving in with her beau Tyrique Hyde.

The couple struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, and finished in third place during the series finale.

Since then, the reality stars have been inseparable – and recently confirmed they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Speaking on Madame Joyce’s podcast, Ella admitted she and Tyrique were “working on” moving in together.

“It’s loading,” the Love Island star said. “It takes time finding the right place.”

“I’m not just trying to move anywhere quickly – you know these leases, you’ve gotta sign for 18 months.”

“It’s hard out here finding the right place.”

“With me being down here [in London], it’s testing the waters, and we’re gonna see,” Ella continued.

“We’re unsure about where we’re gonna live. I wanna live in London, he wants to live in Essex, but I’m looking.”

During a Q&A on Instagram back in September, Ella revealed she and Tyrique were in the process of finding their first home together.

The 23-year-old said they’re hoping to rent a nice apartment together, and they want to move “asap,” telling fans: “We’re trying to move fast. We’re trying to find one right now which takes time, but as soon as we find the perfect place then we’re gonna be moving.”