Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals how the Hollywood strikes halted her ‘dream job’

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed how the SAG-AFTRA strikes halted her dreams to be an actress this summer.

The reality star rose to fame on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, which she won alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The 29-year-old has now revealed her dreams to bring her acting to Hollywood.

In an interview with the MailOnline, the Turkish actress told the publication of her plans to travel to Hollywood this past summer, however the SAG-AFTRA strikes put her acting dream on hold.

“I did want to go to LA this gone summer, but I didn’t do that because of the strikes and there’s always been something coming up.”

“I definitely would love to move there if there was a continuous job. It’s a dream of mine.”

The TV personality continued: “That hasn’t worked out yet, but something else came up and another door opened for America, which was a TV show we just filmed, The Traitors US.

“It was really good made friends with everyone on there and it’s going to be great.”

“I’m hoping that will open some doors in the US and target a brand-new audience, because I just feel like my I’m rooting for the USA and I won’t let that go because there is so much opportunity over there,” Ekin-Su added.

The SAG-AFTRA strikes recently came to an end in a tentative agreement for a new three-year deal with studios, and lasted a total of 118 days.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su has been focusing on her career – most recently fronting a debate at Oxford University in favour of the positive impact of influencers on society.

The 29-year-old spoke about the impact of influencers in today’s society alongside TikTok star GK Barry and YouTuber Ruby Granger.