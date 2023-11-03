Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu takes part in debate at Oxford University

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu took part in a debate at Oxford University on Thursday.

The Oxford Union is a debating society at the prestigious university, where famous and influential speakers are regularly invited to talk.

The 29-year-old spoke about the impact of influencers in today’s society alongside TikTok star GK Barry and YouTuber Ruby Granger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

On the opposition, Ekin-Su spoke out in favour of the positive impact of influencers in today’s society.

The Love Islander debated against Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli; Conservative MP and member of the House of Lords, Lord Parkinson; and journalist Sophia Smith Galer.

In an Instagram post by The Oxford Union, the debating society described the catalyst for the debate.

“A survey by First Choice found that more than 75 per cent of six to 17 year olds said they would consider a career in online videos,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oxford Union (@theoxfordunion)

“Influencers have dominated our TV screens, social media feeds, and magazines.”

“While many blame the rise of influencers for detrimental impacts on mental health and body image, others cite them as a tool to promote accessibility in media and entertainment, support for charities and social activism.”

“Is this shift in social power worth regretting or is it a force for good?”

The society described their oppositional guest speaker as a “a model, actress and television personality who won Love Island in 2022, and competed in Series 15 of Dancing on Ice.”

When asked by a member of the Union whether she thinks influencers have a political responsibility, the TV personality said: “People have a voice and people have a choice.”

“I believe that speaking about the things happening in our world is important and I will continue to do so.”

The reality TV star was joined by GK Barry who is hugely popular on TikTok, and hosts the Saving Grace podcast where she interviews a host of celebrities.

Her profile read: “Social media personality who has gained over 3.3 million followers on TikTok. Her podcast, Saving Grace sees her interviewing various celebrities and influencers.”

The opposition was also joined by StudyTuber Ruby Granger who is massive on YouTube for posting wholesome study content.

Her profile for the event read: “One of Britain’s most popular StudyTubers, sharing educational tips and advice, She has amassed over 100 million views on YouTube.”