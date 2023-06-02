Love Island’s Chloe Burrows reveals truth behind her claim that she slept with a married man

Chloe Burrows has revealed the truth behind her claim that she slept with a married man.

During her Love Island promo interview, the blonde beauty famously said: “You would really think there are fit men in the city, but there really aren’t.”

“Most of them are married, or have girlfriends,” she continued before using air quotes to describe them as “off limits”.

“They’re not really off limits,” Chloe continued. “I mean, I’m partial to a married man.”

“I did meet someone at work, I thought it was love at first sight, until my manager reminded me of his wife and kids.”

“It doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends.”

During her appearance on The Fellas Podcast, Chloe lifted the lid on the relationship in question.

“So the story was, I worked in the city and I met this man, I think I was 23 and he was 32,” Chloe said.

When asked if he had a wife and children, the 27-year-old revealed: “Yeah, yeah, but I didn’t know. He didn’t have a wedding ring on.”

“I went to go and visit his office, he wasn’t my boss, I remember I met him and I remember going back to the office and was like ‘I’ve just met the love of my life.'”

“‘Like I now believe in love at first sight’ and he didn’t message me, and I was like ‘that’s so weird’ – he didn’t ask for my number, thought we were really in love with each other and then I got a LinkedIn message.”

Chloe revealed she started chatting to the man, and he took her on dates in the city.

“I was walking back in [to work] after a lunch date or something and my manager and his manager saw us.”

The 27-year-old said her manager asked what she and the man had been doing, and she said they’d had lunch.

To her surprise, Chloe was asked whether his wife and kids knew they had been seeing each other.

Chloe continued: “I was so embarrassed but I also didn’t want him to think I was having an affair, so I said ‘yeah, yeah I’m friends with her’.”

When asked by the hosts whether she had slept with the man, she responded: “Yes.”

When asked if his wife now knows, Chloe revealed: “No, I don’t think so, I saw her and a mutual friend in Ibiza last year.”