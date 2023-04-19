Love Island’s Chloe Burrows reveals she ‘kidnapped’ her ex-boyfriend’s dog for THIS reason

Chloe Burrows has revealed she “kidnapped her ex-boyfriend’s dog”.

The 27-year-old made the confession during an episode of her new show Chloe Vs The World.

“So when I was with my ex boyfriend, I kidnapped his dog because I thought he was cheating on me,” she admitted.

Chloe continued: “I was in the club and someone told me, so I went to his mum’s house and I took his dog. I put it in the taxi with me, I kidnapped it.”

“He was like, ‘Where is my dog?’ and I was like, ‘Where is that girl?'”

“I was so drunk I was like posting on Snapchat like, ‘I just took this boy’s dog’, and then I woke up in the morning and was with this dog.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, you need to go home’, and I just had to firm him.”

Chloe shared the clip on her podcast’s official Instagram page earlier this week.

The Love Island star’s followers were in hysterics, with one writing: “Nah I can’t with you Chloe 🤣🤣🤣.”

A second said: “no because i’m NOT shocked tehe,” while a third wrote: “F**king brilliant 👏😂😂😂😂.”

She joked with her followers: “No comment”.