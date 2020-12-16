Love Island’s Alexandra Cane reveals she was hospitalised after suffering anxiety attacks

"I was at the lowest point in my life..."

Alexandra Cane has revealed she was hospitalised after suffering anxiety attacks.

The 29-year-old, who rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, has previously opened up about her mental health struggles in candid Instagram posts.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the reality star opened up about changing her diet and lifestyle in order to deal with what was going on “in her head”.

“No one saw I ended up in hospital because of anxiety attacks and that’s why I made changes – not because I want biceps,” she admitted.

Alexandra explained: “I didn’t have a job for two years, I got in a toxic relationship and I was at the lowest point in my life. I hadn’t found myself yet and I didn’t know my purpose.

“I started working in a bar and then my parents got ill, so it was a combination of unhealthy eating and drinking habits, not engaging in activity the way I knew and having health scares from both my parents.

“I almost lost my mum and dad last year,” she revealed.

“My mum is in intensive care right now. I have driven to see her to stand outside the window but I haven’t been able to hug her or anything.”

“Through seeing both of their conditions, I started to think maybe this could have been prevented with diet, exercise, environment, and I hit such a low point in my life, I was very, very unhappy.”

Alexandra revealed she decided to meet with a personal trainer, which she described as “massively hard in the beginning”.

“I’ve had to do some really, really deep work and see parts of myself that didn’t make me happy. I was having panic attacks at our sessions because it was such high energy and I was so unfit.

“It would trigger my anxiety and I didn’t want to go back but my trainer would push me and he believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”

“Since I have been taking better care of myself, clothes fit me better and I don’t speak to myself so negatively anymore,” she added.

“There are things I wouldn’t have picked out before that I do now because I am more confident. I feel amazing.”