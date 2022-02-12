Love Island’s AJ Bunker linked to Married At First Sight star

Love Island’s AJ Bunker has reportedly grown close to Married At First Sight star Ben Jardine.

According to The Sun, the reality stars hit it off after training together for a charity boxing match.

A source told the publication: “The pair were seen hugging in between sessions and it looks like Ben is more keen than AJ to take the relationship to the next level. They looked very close.”

The insider continued: “Ben has been flirting with AJ and she has promised to go on a date with him if she wins her boxing match.”

Ben shot to fame on Married At First Sight, where he famously walked away from his marriage to Stephanie Saint Remy when cracks began to show.

Meanwhile AJ appeared on last summer’s Love Island as a bombshell.

