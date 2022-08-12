Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp help out in animal shelter

Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are working with Battersea Animal Rescue Centre to help rehome pets.

Paige branded herself an “animal lover” and admitted that it “broke her heart” to leave the shelter without a dog.

Taking to her Instagram story, the blonde introduced some of the adorable pets who are in need of a new home to her 1.7 million followers.

Paige wrote: “Earlier this week I went to visit Battersea Animal Rescue Centre. You all know I’m a total animal lover and it broke my heart to leave without a dog, but I thought I’d show you some of the fur babies that are still looking for homes for anyone thinking about getting a pet.”

The singer gushed as she shared a photo of herself and Finn with a Pointer puppy, Rylee.

“First we met Rylee, a 1-year-old male Pointer. He was sooooo cute & friendly. He loves other dogs but would need training on his approach as he can sometimes be a little over enthusiastic,” and joked: “(literally me in dog form after a few wines).”

“He has so many lovely quirks and was lots of fun to be around but would be more suited to an adult only home who has experience with a large boisterous dog.”

Paige then shared a photo of Finn holding a greyhound, Louise.

“Then we met Louise, a 3-year-old female greyhound,” she wrote.

“She was so gentle and graceful and loved cuddles (as you can see from Finn hogging her). Louise can be a little nervous around other animals, therefore ideally her home would be pet free.”

“She can however live with older children & teenagers.”

Paige also shared a snap of her petting a mix breed puppy, Daisy.

“Next up is Daisy, a 10-month-old female mix breed,” the singer wrote.

“She is super sweet and playful who could live with other dogs!”

“She is looking for a home with a private garden so she can have plenty of playtime,” Paige added.