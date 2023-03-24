Love Island winners Kai and Sanam respond to Tanya’s ‘shady’ comment about their relationship

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have responded to their co-star Tanya Manhenga’s “shady” comments about their relationship.

While the final five couples were on their epic final dates, they were each tasked with choosing which couple they thought was least compatible.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter received two votes, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins received two votes, and Tanya and her beau Shaq Muhammad received one vote.

After the votes were announced to the Islanders, Tanya pulled Shaq aside to express confusion as to why they were voted one of the least compatible couples but Kai and Sanam – who had been together for significantly less time – hasn’t been voted for.

At the time, Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to brand Tanya’s comments “shady”.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Kai and Sanam were asked how it felt to watch the 22-year-old say that.

Kai took the reigns on the answer, admitting: “I think that was a bit confusing to be honest, cause we know how compatible we are. We know how strong our couple is.”

Kai continued: “We spent so much time together, and what we’ve got we knew was completely true, and everybody in the villa knew it was completely true.”

“Just because we didn’t turn around and make massive confessions to each other and get into drama doesn’t mean that what we had wasn’t as strong as other people’s.”

“[Tanya]’s comments hurt a bit because it was like, just because we’ve not had arguments doesn’t mean that that’s it.”

“Perfect scenario is when you get in a relationship and you don’t have to have an argument with somebody because you are so compatible.”

Kai continued: “But you know what, every relationship’s different.”

“And fair play to her if that’s her thoughts and her opinion, but I disregard that to be honest because I know what we’ve got is right.”

Just days after being crowned the winners of the winter series of Love Island 2023, Kai and Sanam made their relationship official.