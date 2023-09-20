Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root reveal what they’ve done with their £50k cash prize

Jess Harding and Sammy Root have revealed what they’ve done with their £50,000 cash prize since winning Love Island.

The 22-year-olds struck up a romance during their time in the Majorcan villa earlier this summer.

The fan-favourite couple went on to win the show with 34.57% of the public vote.

Jess and Sammy split the £50k cash prize after winning the 2023 summer series of Love Island on Monday, July 31.

But just what have they done with their lucrative winnings?..

Despite their newfound fame, the couple told The UK Sun that they’re “just the same Sammy and Jess” as they were before entering the villa, and that they’ve yet to touch their cash prize.

Sammy admitted: “It’s still so early, I feel like we just haven’t had any time to do that.”

“We’ve been on a holiday together but other than that you don’t really get much time. We’re both very, very busy.”

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Jess revealed she had big plans for aesthetics clinic.

“As I have my own business I’d really like to work on that side of stuff,” the Love Island star admitted.

“After the show I’d like to set up more clinics. That’s definitely my goal.”