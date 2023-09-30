Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti receives the meme treatment as hilarious clip goes viral

Davide Sanclimenti has received the meme treatment, after a hilarious clip of him went viral.

The 29-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island 2022.

He won the popular dating show alongside his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier this week, Davide addressed “disgusting” rumours he cheated on Ekin-Su.

In a rant, the Italian Stallion said: “Wow, wow, wow. This is actually disgusting now.”

“And I feel I need to say something not just because I’m very happy with how things are going between Ekin and me,” but also because “neither of them deserves to read this c**p.”

“First of all, Ekin knew I was going to be there. Ekin knows I have a close relationship with the owner of the restaurant. I was going to be there regardless of the fact that I was enjoying some time with my friends, as I am allowed to do as a human being.”

“She knew I was going to be there for another reason, business-wise. So I don’t understand where this sneaky bit is coming from. I spoke to her before the event. I spoke with her after the event, and we are totally fine.”

Davide clarified that he “cannot control who decides to come in and go out of the restaurant. If someone decides to take a picture outside of that restaurant, where inside there are more than 300 to 400 people. I am pushing myself to try and find a correlation for why this person must be partying with me, but I genuinely cannot.”

He finished his rumoured fling Harriet Wilson, ”is in a happy relationship with someone else, as I am in a happy relationship with Ekin.”

He also asked his followers to “please don’t believe everything you read.”

Davide has since been given the meme treatment on social media, with one user cropping the lengthy video to just include his words: “Wow, wow, wow. This is actually disgusting now.”

TiKTok users have been sharing the clip, using it for hilarious posts.

One user penned: “After looking at that fire picture of yourself for 10 seconds too long,” while another wrote: “When I check my bank account after prioritising my happiness.”

Another said: “When my best friend doesn’t want to support my delusional behaviour,” and another wrote: “Teachers when you’re 13 seconds late to class.”