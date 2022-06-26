Ad
Love Island viewers think Jacques is ‘playing a game’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island viewers think Jacques is “playing a game”.

The rugby player was coupled up with paramedic Paige until Jay stole her from him during Friday night’s recoupling.

On Sunday night, the 23-year-old pulled Paige for a chat in the middle of the night and admitted it was bothering him seeing her spend time with Jay.

Jacques told Paige: “I didn’t want to tell you that I cared… I never cared in my life.”

Paige assured him: “Honestly Jacques, you have nothing to worry about.”

Jacques replied: “I don’t doubt you for a second, I believe every word you tell me. I do genuinely believe every word you tell me. But I’ve just never felt like this in my life.”

“Like I can’t show emotion.”

Reacting to the emotional scene, one fan tweeted: “i am sobbing at the jacques telling paige he cares and paige reassuring him that it’s all gonna be fine,” while a second wrote: “I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE PAIGE & JACQUES ARE SO F**KING CUTE.”

However, not everyone thinks Jacques is being genuine, and many are worried his head will turn in Casa Amor.

One tweeted: “Jacques Is playing a viscous game and he’s winning”, and a second wrote: “Yall I think Jacques is faking it.”

A third penned: “Me reading everyone’s ‘Jacques and Paige are so cute’ tweets knowing that he’s going to f**k her over the minute Casa Amor happens.”

 

