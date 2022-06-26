Love Island viewers think Jacques is “playing a game”.

The rugby player was coupled up with paramedic Paige until Jay stole her from him during Friday night’s recoupling.

On Sunday night, the 23-year-old pulled Paige for a chat in the middle of the night and admitted it was bothering him seeing her spend time with Jay.

Jacques told Paige: “I didn’t want to tell you that I cared… I never cared in my life.”

Paige assured him: “Honestly Jacques, you have nothing to worry about.”

Jacques replied: “I don’t doubt you for a second, I believe every word you tell me. I do genuinely believe every word you tell me. But I’ve just never felt like this in my life.”

“Like I can’t show emotion.”

Reacting to the emotional scene, one fan tweeted: “i am sobbing at the jacques telling paige he cares and paige reassuring him that it’s all gonna be fine,” while a second wrote: “I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE PAIGE & JACQUES ARE SO F**KING CUTE.”

However, not everyone thinks Jacques is being genuine, and many are worried his head will turn in Casa Amor.

One tweeted: “Jacques Is playing a viscous game and he’s winning”, and a second wrote: “Yall I think Jacques is faking it.”

A third penned: “Me reading everyone’s ‘Jacques and Paige are so cute’ tweets knowing that he’s going to f**k her over the minute Casa Amor happens.”

I 100% agree with Darren, Jacques is acting! He wants that money so bad! 🤑#LoveIsland — Deptb8 (@deptb8) June 26, 2022

Jacques Is playing a viscous game and he’s winning #LoveIsland https://t.co/DcuHPKIb1h — tinkerbell🧚🏾‍♀️💗 (@defnotketty) June 26, 2022

I want the best for Paige, but a lot of you can’t tell when people are faking , that’s why so many people have compared Jacques to Jake, it’s the same vibe #LoveIsland — Loveloveloechaos (@Loveislechaos) June 26, 2022

Jacques is acting uppp looollll, he knew Paige was swaying so he gives her the I can’t express emotionally speech LOOOL #LoveIsland — 🥀 (@sih99m) June 26, 2022

Jacques is acting and he is a liar. Paige is just eating up all his lies. Weak.😭 She doesn't even stop to analyse and re-assess where he's coming from. "You have nothing to worry about"? This is how men break hearts. #LoveIsland — Yung Bleu Stan ∆ccount (@Saint_lughie) June 26, 2022

Jacques playing the ultimate fuck boy game and it’s working like a charm 😂 #LoveIsland — Mr.F (@M15T3R_F) June 26, 2022

Yall I think Jacques is faking it #LoveIsland — beefy baby (@troub3le) June 26, 2022

Me reading everyone’s ‘Jacques and Paige are so cute 🥺’ tweets knowing that he’s going to fuck her over the minute Casa Amor happens #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5kggBNipaj — rory (@dreamyrory) June 26, 2022

The real Jacques will be unlocked in Casa Amor #LoveIsland — JJ (@JJthegreat007) June 26, 2022

