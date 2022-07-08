Love Island viewers predict MAJOR step in this couple’s relationship

Love Island viewers have predicted a MAJOR step in Luca and Gemma’s relationship.

After an unparalleled dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, the fishmonger and the dressage rider were one of the only couples to successfully rekindle their romance.

Neither of them could wipe the Cheshire Cat grins from their faces after their sweet reunion on Thursday night.

Luca was quick to recoup and discuss Casa Amor with his flame, as he asked her how her experience was, and recounted his own.

However, there was one particular moment that caught Love Island viewers’ attention.

During their chat, the couple paused before Luca stated that he liked Gemma – and fans went wild as they pointed out he probably wanted to prematurely tell her that he loved her.

Undeniably, Luca and Gemma have been one of the strongest couple over the past few weeks – however, they have yet to cement their relationship status.

Fans have pointed out that while “I love you” was on the tip of Luca’s tongue, it’s probably at the back of Gemma’s mind.

However, Luca could potentially let the phrase slip sometime in the near future…

Luca wanted to say “I love you”, has a man ever been this whipped in the history of this show? #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 8, 2022

Luca had the words I love you on the tip of his fish loving tongue #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0Of5Plx2E2 — Top Dog (@ToppestOfDog) July 8, 2022

Luca wanted to say “I love you”but he knows is to early for that and Gemma will probably say: Shut up you prick 🤣🤣🤣#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nnKvXvO0JI — MollieMaeee (@DenisaAdda) July 8, 2022

Luca wants to say I love you but he knows Gemma won’t say it back🤣🤣🤣 #loveisland — Luch (@Luch1MA) July 8, 2022

Luca was so close to telling Gemma he loves her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IsuxjnqbGR — sanjana! (@ctrlsanjana) July 8, 2022

luca you know you wanted to say i love you stop 💀💀 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Ca6LgP76SR — ruth (@rutho9u) July 8, 2022

Luca was so close to saying I love you chill out bro #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/s0WxJqYa8U — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) July 8, 2022

Luca 100% wanted to say I love you to Gemma but took a deep breath and said I like you #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cRvB6LSFZi — Mvuah_xox (@MvuahX) July 8, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.