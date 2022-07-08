Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island viewers predict MAJOR step in this couple’s relationship

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island viewers have predicted a MAJOR step in Luca and Gemma’s relationship.

After an unparalleled dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, the fishmonger and the dressage rider were one of the only couples to successfully rekindle their romance.

Neither of them could wipe the Cheshire Cat grins from their faces after their sweet reunion on Thursday night.

From Lifted Entertainment

Luca was quick to recoup and discuss Casa Amor with his flame, as he asked her how her experience was, and recounted his own.

However, there was one particular moment that caught Love Island viewers’ attention.

During their chat, the couple paused before Luca stated that he liked Gemma – and fans went wild as they pointed out he probably wanted to prematurely tell her that he loved her.

From Lifted Entertainment

Undeniably, Luca and Gemma have been one of the strongest couple over the past few weeks – however, they have yet to cement their relationship status.

Fans have pointed out that while “I love you” was on the tip of Luca’s tongue, it’s probably at the back of Gemma’s mind.

However, Luca could potentially let the phrase slip sometime in the near future…

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us