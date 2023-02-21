Love Island viewers call on producers to crown THIS contestant a solo winner

Love Island contestants have called on producers to crown Kai Fagan a solo winner.

Last week ,the 24-year-old chose to recouple with Casa Amor bombshell Sanam Harrinanan.

Meanwhile, his former flame Olivia Hawkins brought new boy Maxwell Samuda back to the main villa.

Olivia has been notably irritated by Kai’s decision to recouple, despite her also choosing to recouple.

On Thursday night’s episode, the actress pulled the science teacher aside for a chat about the dramatic recoupling.

She told him: “I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings.”

“Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

Kai pointed out that he didn’t understand where Olivia was coming from as they were happy with their new respective partners Sanam and Maxwell.

“But that’s not the point I’m getting at,” Olivia continued to tell him. “You’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake.”

“That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say… I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Kai responded: “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”

Love Island fans took to Twitter to praise Kai for holding his own in the conversation with Olivia.

One Twitter user penned: “kai backing himself and not apologizing proud of him.”

A second tweeted: “Well done Kai for not sticking to the script. You did nothing wrong, Haven’t been able to pick a winner this year but he just sealed the deal for me.”

Well done Kai for not sticking to the script. You did nothing wrong, Haven’t been able to pick a winner this year but he just sealed the deal for me. #loveisland — Aggie (@MissyHarvey) February 21, 2023

Kai is refusing to apologizing and I love it. #LoveIsland — Lesley (@YemisiSL) February 21, 2023

Update: Kai deserves the absolute world 🥺❤️ #LoveIsland — Athena (@Athenaa_C) February 21, 2023

This made me become a Kai supporter…I was so proud of him #LoveIsland https://t.co/fdMbx4w7UQ — #SorryMartin (@RejiYates) February 21, 2023

My respect for Kai for not apologising to Olivia 📈📈📈📈 #loveisland — Thomas (@thomas_matthewj) February 21, 2023

Why did I feel like a proud dad when Kai refused to apologize to Olivia 🥹#loveisland — 2Lani! (@t33kkaayyy) February 21, 2023

Kai really said to Olivia “I said what I said” #LoveIsland — T ❤️‍🔥 (@airsignangel888) February 21, 2023

Nah mate Kai humbled Olivia af 😂 somebody finally put her in her place #loveisland pic.twitter.com/oxiUuCfQ7Y — Bia Wheats ˢᶜᶜᵖ 🇧🇷 (@biatrigo) February 21, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

