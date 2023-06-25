Love Island stars Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins shut down split speculation

Love Island stars Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have shut down split speculation.

The couple shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, which was filmed in South Africa.

Fans feared that the 25-year-olds had secretly called it quits, after Lana posted a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

However, the pair have since jetted off on a romantic holiday together, and took to Instagram on Sunday to share sweet snaps from the trip.

Alongside the loved-up snaps in Spain, Ron wrote: “Te Amo.”

Ron is based in Essex, while Lana lives 200 miles further North East in Manchester.

Ron previously revealed their plans to put an end to their long distance relationship and move in together.

He told The UK Sun: “It’s not forever. Every relationship at some point, it’s natural to move in together.”

“It’s weird we get so many questions like ‘when are you moving in?’ and you’re like… baring in mind we’ve only been together a couple of months, one of her big goals and one of my big goals is to buy a place up there, and down here, have our own bases.”

Ron continued at the time: “Then when we’re ready, it could be six months, a year, two years, I don’t know, then we’ll buy together.”

“I can see myself going up there, I can. I feel like leaving my friends and family would be like hard, but for her I’d do it. I don’t care. So that would be the natural profession.”

“But right now, we’ve been out five/six weeks, I think we spend six or seven days apart, everyone sort of grilled me I think for when I said I want to miss her.”

“When I’m not with her, it’s actually quite hard. It’s well hard.”