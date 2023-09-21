Love Island stars Mitchel and Abi reveal what’s really going on between them – after sparking romance rumours

Mitchel Taylor and Abi Moores have revealed what’s really going on between them.

The pair struck up a romance during Casa Amor on the 2023 summer series of the dating show, but just days after they returned to the main villa, Abi set her sights on Scott van-der-Sluis.

Mitchel then began flirting with bombshell Ella Barnes, which left his romance with Abi on the rocks.

After days of back and forth between Mitchel and Abi, they finally called it quits and began to pursue their respective romances with Ella B and Scott.

However, the pair still went head to head on a number of occasions as snide remarks were made around the Love Island villa.

Mitchel and Ella B, who made it to the semi-final of summer Love Island 2023, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

Earlier this week, Abi and Mitchel stepped out together at The UK Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards – sparking rumours they had rekindled their romance.

Speaking on the red carpet, Mitchel and Abi revealed they’ve been “hanging out” recently because they have the same management.

Abi continued: “We get on well, don’t we? We obviously had a connection in the villa, I mean I always say never say never.”

“But we’re just – we’re friends. We really are friends.”

“We apologised [to each other] at the reunion. I’m not gonna hold grudges,” Abi continued, before Mitchel added: “Real life is completely different to villa life. Everyone’s completely different person. I messed up. I apologised. We’re on good terms.”