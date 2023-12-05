Love Island star Tyrique Hyde hits back at trolls who criticise relationship with Ella Thomas

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde has hit back at trolls who criticise his relationship with Ella Thomas.

The couple struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, and finished in third place during the series finale.

Since then, the reality stars have been inseparable – and recently confirmed they were ready to take their relationship to the next level and move in together.

Speaking on Capital Xtra, the 24-year-old said: “Our relationship is between us, what goes on behind closed doors, it’s only us two.”

“But people like to put in their little input in the DMs sometimes, in the request on the social media. It’s jarring.”

Tyrique continued: “I don’t know what they’re trying to do, I think they’re just sitting at home with their Twitter fingers going crazy.”

Tyrique admitted that he was “enjoying” his relationship with his Love Island co-star: “Obviously first relationship is hard because I’m not used to it but it’s going well, I’m enjoying it and I’m learning on the job sort of thing.”

“But like you said – a lot of people is involved in it.”

“It’s definitely more difficult when a lot of people are involved in your relationship, especially when it’s your first one.”

“I’m a strong guy, I’ll get through it,” he added.

This comes after the MailOnline recently reported that reported that Ella and Tyrique recently split in secret after their long-distance relationship became too much to handle.

However, insiders claimed they had rekindled their romance in a last ditch attempt to make their relationship work.

An insider said: “Ella and Ty split in secret but got back together and it’s been like that for a few weeks now, they are very on and off.”

“Viewers saw how the dynamic between them can often be fiery and it’s been no different since they left Love Island.”

“This is the first time Ty has been in a relationship and often Ella can feel let down… she expects a lot from him, and he hasn’t been delivering.”

“Then there’s the distance, Ella still lives in Scotland and Ty is in Essex with his family so spending quality time with each other can be tricky.”

“Ella has also been traveling back and forth to Los Angeles thanks to her modelling work and ambassador deal with PrettyLittleThing.”

“They’re trying everything they can to make it work but the romance currently hangs by a thread,” the insider added.