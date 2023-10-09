Love Island star Teddy Soares gushes over new girlfriend: ‘There’s definitely romance in the air’

Love Island star Teddy Soares has gushed over his new girlfriend.

The 28-year-old confirmed his romance last week, seven months after he split from Faye Winter.

Speaking to The UK Mirror at the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday evening, the financial consultant turned reality star said: “Yeah, there’s definitely romance in the air, let’s put it that way.”

“Sorry, I’m smiling just thinking about them. That’s my default thought – I’ll be thinking about the person I’m seeing right now.”

“Overall, there is romance in the air. It is still early days so I don’t want to talk too much about it!” he added.

It comes after Teddy told The UK Sun: “I am loved-up at the moment. Well maybe I shouldn’t say loved-up but I am seeing someone and really happy.”

“It is early days and I’m not going to say who it is. We are just taking our time and getting to know each other.”

“I think at this stage we are just finding out about each other and becoming best friends which is really nice. She makes me very happy. She’s a total vibe.”

“I’m not sure I should be saying all this as I’ve not spoken about her before but yes I’m into her. She may not know it but yes I am really into her.”

Teddy and Faye met on Love Island back in 2021, and they confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, but have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

Faye previously admitted it was “definitely [her] decision to end the relationship [with Teddy”.