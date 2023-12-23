Love Island star Teddy Soares announces new podcast

Love Island star Teddy Soares has announced that he has started a new podcast.

The 28-year-old shot to fame on the 2021 summer series of the hit ITV dating show, where he was coupled up alongside Faye Winter, who he has since split from.

The reality TV star has now taken to his Instagram to announce the launch of his podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Soares (@teddy_soares)

In his post, he wrote: “🌎 Step into our world! This Sunday at 7pm, join us as we open the doors to Teddy Talks 🎧”

“I’m excited to embark on this new journey with you. Immerse yourself in our conversations, explore new perspectives, and be part of something extraordinary! I can’t wait to share this with you. See you there ✌🏾”

In the clip of the podcast, entitled Teddy Talks, the former Love Islander is seen talking with his brother, Sidney.

The first episode is set to air on Sunday at 7pm.

Since his split from Faye, Teddy has been dating Casey Boonstra.

While the former financial consultant did not reveal who his mystery new girlfriend was, eagle-eyed fans uncovered her identity, after spotting “clues” on social media.

Last month, Teddy was on holiday model and actress Casey Boonstra – who has a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The couple had been sharing similar photos from a trip to Kos in Greece, including snaps of the same beach and of the same meal.

However, fans were recently convinced the pair have parted ways after returning to the UK and US respectively.

Although the pair remain following one another on social media, they have ceased liking each other’s posts.

Goss.ie has reached out to Teddy and Casey’s reps for comment.