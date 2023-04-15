Love Island star Tasha Ghouri channels Barbie at Coachella 2023

Tasha Ghouri channelled Barbie on the first day of Coachella 2023.

The 24-year-old, who found fame on Love Island 2022 alongside her beau Andrew Le Page, jetted to California with Lullabellz.

On Friday, the blonde beauty wowed in a blue crotchet co-ord from Crolage.

Tasha completely the look with blue over-the-knee heeled boots.

Taking to TikTok to show off her gorgeous look, the Love Island star lip synced to an audio clip from the upcoming Barbie film.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the video to share their love for the 24-year-old’s outfit, with one writing: “SHE ALWAYS SLAYS”.

A second penned: “You literally look like Barbie,” and a third wrote: “always obsessed with your style Tasha.”

Earlier this month, Tasha revealed she had auditioned as a dancer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie the Movie.

However, she missed out on the role due to Love Island.

She told her followers at the time: “Fun fact, I got to the final round of the barbie film audition as a dancer but didn’t get the job – filming was at same time as Love Island, crazy how the universe works.”