Love Island star ‘splits’ from girlfriend after whirlwind romance

Love Island’s Jay Younger has reportedly split from former A Place In The Sun star Danni Menzies, after a whirlwind romance.

The Scottish reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on the dating show last year, was first linked to Danni this summer – after they were spotted cosying up together.

The pair also reportedly enjoyed a romantic trip to Mykonos together in July.

However, Danni has since unfollowed Jay on Instagram – sparking speculation they’ve secretly called it quits.

Prior to his rumoured romance with Danni, Jay dated Mal Nicol – who entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell this summer.

Danni is best known for hosting A Place In The Sun, a role she quit last year.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, Danni said: “I’ve left the show about a month ago, I’ve done it for six years and it’s about time for a change and there were quite a few things that were hard to do when I was doing the show, like have a relationship.”

“Like when you go on a date you’re packing your bag every week doesn’t really happen, so I just thought it’s time for a change.”