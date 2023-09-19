Love Island star ‘signs up for’ Celebrity Ex on the Beach – after four-year reality TV hiatus

Joe Garratt has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

The 27-year-old shot to fame after appearing on Love Island 2019.

He struck up a romance with Lucie Donlan, but was dumped from the Majorcan villa after just two weeks.

Lucie and Joe rekindled their romance after she was dumped from the villa.

However, the former couple split just days before the winter 2020 series of Love Island aired.

According to The UK Sun, Joe is now set to make his return to reality TV after a four-year hiatus.

The outlet has reported that he will take part in the upcoming series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach.