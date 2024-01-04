Love Island star reveals she’s expecting her first child

Love Island star Rachel Finni has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The reality TV star appeared on the hit ITV dating show in 2021 and unfortunately failed to find love.

The 32-year-old has now taken to her Instagram to share her exciting baby news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Finni (@rachel.finni)

Rachel shared the news with her followers by posting a video of her baby bump alongside the music What A Wonderful World.

The star appeared as the third bombshell on the show and eventually coupled up with Brad McClelland, but the pair unfortunately failed to find a romantic spark.

She left the show, after going on a date with Teddy Soares who then coupled up with Faye Winters.

After appearing on the show, Rachel went back to work in the travel industry, working as the sales manager of Treehouse Hotels.

Some of her fellow Love Island co-stars have taken to her Instagram to congratulate the star.

Friend and ex-islander AJ Bunker wrote: “Omg! What! This is amazing! Congratulations!”

Biggs Chris, also a fellow islander who just welcomed his first child, commented: “Omg! Congrats.”