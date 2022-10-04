Love Island star reveals she spent the night in A&E after horror accident

Love Island star Georgia Townend has revealed she spent the night in A&E after suffering a horror accident.

The reality star, who appeared on the 2021 series of the hit dating show, shared that she had been rushed to hospital after slicing her thumb open.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, Georgia wrote: “I hate going to the doctors, hospital, A&E etc., feel like I’m wasting their time, but I’ve sliced my thumb right open and it’s been bleeding non-stop for quite literally hours!”

After spending four hours waiting in A&E, Georgia was finally seen by a doctor, and had her thumb bandaged up.

The Love Island star lightened the mood by sharing an anecdote with her 144k Instagram followers that she had made “new mates” in the hospital while she waited.

She wrote: “4 hours later… all bandaged up. Big shoutout to my new mates, Charlotte, Doug and Jodie who I met in A&E and spent the entire evening with. Pretty much know their whole life stories now.”

“Hope you have a nice wedding in June next year Charlotte babe x,” Georgia joked.

Georgia briefly appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island.

The blonde bombshell had set her sights on Hugo Hammond; however, he decided to recouple with his friend Chloe Burrows.

The 29-year-old was then dumped from the villa after just two days.