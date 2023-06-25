Love Island star Olivia Hawkins reveals her relationship status – after splitting from Maxwell Samuda

Love Island star Olivia Hawkins has revealed her relationship status, after splitting from Maxwell Samuda.

The 28-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of the popular dating show, which was filmed in South Africa.

The ring girl was dumped from the show alongside her then-beau Maxwell Samuda, and the couple split shortly afterwards.

The reality star has since confirmed she is still single, but revealed a lot of men have been sliding into her DMs.

She told The UK Sun: “I’m single, I’m happy and I don’t need a man. For now, I’m happy as I am.”

“I’ve got all the wrong sorts sliding into my DMs. That’s not for me. It’s good that my DMs are never dry though.”

It comes after Maxwell addressed his split from Olivia on the Murad Merali podcast last month.

He said: “The main thing I would say with the whole situation, when you’re in the villa and even just after the villa but you’re still in South Africa together, it’s a very different environment.”

“All that you have to focus on in that period of time is each other and kind of just being on holiday together and it’s kind of easy to have a great time when you’re on holiday.”

“But once you come back home and there are all these other things going on that then take your attention and take your focus.”

“It really gives you the opportunity to look at it and think is there really longevity in this situation or is it that we’ve connected and really got on but outside in the real world we’re just not too sure if it has that same longevity to it.”

Olivia’s rep confirmed her split from Maxwell to Goss.ie back in April.

A source told us at the time: “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

“Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie. It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them.”