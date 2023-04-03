Love Island star Montana Brown details ‘shocking’ experience that left her feeling ‘very unsafe’

Love Island star Montana Brown has detailed a “shocking” experience that left her feeling “very unsafe”.

The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark, was travelling back to the UK alone last month after spending time in Los Angeles with friends when she discovered someone had been tracking her with an AirTag.

The mum-to-be discovered she was being tracked when she received a notification on her phone saying an AirTag was travelling with her after she landed.

During her appearance on Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Montana said: “So as soon as I got through security, I was kind of brushing (it) off at this point: ‘Oh, it was probably nothing.’”

“And it was only until I went to the toilet and kind of emptied everything out my bag that it was at the bottom of my bag so that was really alarming because I genuinely had no idea that somebody was even that close to me to be able to put it into my bag.”

“I kind of panicked and just flushed it down the toilet because I was in the toilet anyway and I just thought because I was so kind of spooked and I was really surprised that I actually found anything.”

The reality star claims the iPhone notification said that the AirTag started being read shortly before she got on her flight to the US.

She added: “That’s the first time I’ve been on my own, really, and felt very unsafe and I just wanted to kind of get out of the airport as quickly as possible.

“But it definitely was a shocking experience because you kind of like go down a rabbit hole of: ‘What would they then have done next, and what would they have tracked my location for?’”

.@MontanaRoseB found a hidden AirTag in her bag on a flight to the US. 'It was at the bottom of my bag. It was really alarming.' She tells @kategarraway & @richardm56 how she felt when she discovered the AirTag as she recalls when she believes the AirTag was placed in her bag. pic.twitter.com/XM3N9mA7bj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 3, 2023

“I still am really baffled how someone managed to literally (get) that close proximity without me noticing.”

Montana shot to fame after appearing on the third season of Love Island back in 2017.