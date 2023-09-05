Love Island star Molly Marsh reveals new neck tattoo

Love Island star Molly Marsh has revealed a new neck tattoo.

The 21-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 summer series of the dating show, where she struck up a romance with bombshell Zachariah Noble.

The musical theatre performer recently jetted off to Los Angeles and while on the trip, she got the word ‘Lucky’ inked beneath her ear.

The reality star also got the numbers ‘444’ on her left arm.

Molly was brutally dumped from the Love Island villa when Kady McDermott stole Zach from her in a recoupling.

But in a major twist, Molly later returned to the show in Casa Amor, and her and Zach recoupled.

The pair made it to the final of the show, which took place on July 31, and finished in fourth place overall.