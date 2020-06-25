Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague responds to pregnancy rumours

The reality star sparked rumours she was expecting last night

Molly-Mae Hague has denied rumours she’s expecting a baby with Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star sparked speculation on Wednesday night, when she posted a photo of a pair of baby Gucci shoes.

After the 21-year-old was bombarded with messages asking if she’s pregnant, Molly took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Posting a make-up free selfie, Molly told fans: “Also guys I’m not pregnant. Can’t believe so many of you thought I’d announce a pregnancy with a story of a shoe tbh.”

Molly and Tommy recently moved into a £1.3million apartment in Cheshire together.

The couple wanted to have a “fresh start”, after they came under fire following the death of their Pomeranian puppy Mr Chai.

The pooch died earlier this month just six days after he was imported from Russia, and fans have since called for an investigation into the dog’s death.

It’s understood Mr Chai died after suffering a seizure due to his skull not being formed properly, but the breeder who sold the puppy to Molly and Tommy has insisted the pup was “healthy” before they took him home.