Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury under fire on social media – after imported puppy dies suddenly

The couple's puppy died just days after he was imported from Russia

Kendra Becker | Editor
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have come under fire on social media, after their new puppy Mr Chai died – just days after he was imported from Russia.

The 21-year-old influencer received the Pomeranian pup as a birthday gift from Tommy last week, but sadly the pooch died just a few days later.

Posting a statement on Instagram this morning, Molly-Mae wrote: “Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this. Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.”

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have take any better care of him,” she continued. “We loved him so much and he brought us so much happiness than we can describe.”

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.”

“Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and over come this awful situation.”

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy,” she added.

After posting her statement online, fans were quick to criticise the couple for importing a tiny puppy from abroad – as he may have fallen ill during transport.

People also criticised them for bringing the young pup to a public park last week, as they questioned whether Mr Chai had received the correct vaccinations.

