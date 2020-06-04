Celebrity vet Marc Abraham calls for probe into death of Molly-Mae Hague’s puppy

The reality star's puppy died suddenly this week - after being imported from Russia

Celebrity vet Marc Abraham has called for a probe into the death of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s puppy, Mr Chai.

The Love Island stars announced their Pomeranian puppy’s death on Wednesday – just days after they had him imported from Russia.

After the news hit headlines, celebrity vet Marc Abraham called for the dog’s death to be investigated off the back of Lucy’s Law, which makes it illegal for third party dealers to sell puppies and kittens in the UK.

Lucy’s Law is named after a spaniel called Lucy, who was rescued from a puppy farm in South Wales back in 2013.

He told the Mirror: “The Government has made it quite clear that with Lucy’s Law, you can’t sell a puppy without it having been seen with its mum in the place where it is born.”

“To have a puppy sold by an English breeder that’s being imported from Russia without its mum is suspicious. It should be reported to the local authority and naturally this case should be investigated and a full explanation should be given by the local council.”

Tommy bought Mr Chai for Molly-Mae’s 21st birthday through Cheshire-based business Tiffany Chihuahuas & Pomeranians, who organised the puppy to be imported from Russia.

In response to Marc Abraham’s claims, breeder Elena Katerova denied breaking any rules, and said her clients see the puppies with their mother in videos before they’re purchased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫🤍Tiffany Puppies 🤍💫 (@tiffany_puppies) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

She said: “I’m truly devastated to learn about the death of Mr Chai. He was a beautiful young dog with a loving, playful temperament. I’d watched him grow up, having regular video calls with his birth family.”

“My heart goes out to Molly-Mae and Tommy. Mr Chai was a healthy dog, I only work with trusted people and have a small network of reputable breeders who care for their dogs to the very highest standards and and see animals as part of their family.”

The news comes after Tommy and Molly-Mae explained how Mr Chai died in an emotional YouTube video.

The couple said their new pooch died after suffering a seizure, which was caused by his skull not being fully developed.

Addressing the backlash over them importing Mr Chai from Russia, Molly said: “Whilst we completely understand everyone’s opinions about being shipped over from Russia, what you need to understand is that is not what made him die.”

“He was going to die regardless. The autopsy results showed his skull wasn’t fully developed and part of his brain was exposed. He didn’t have a single white blood cell in his body.”

