Love Island star Martin reveals he had an argument with THIS contestant in unaired scenes

Martin Akinola has revealed he had an argument with Shaq Muhammad in unaired scenes.

There was tension between the two boys in the villa after Tanya Manhenga chose to bring Martin back from Casa Amor, leaving Shaq single.

However, Shaq and Tanya quickly rekindled their romance, and Martin was subsequently dumped from the island.

In an interview with Grazia UK, Martin was asked: “What’s something from the villa the public hasn’t seen?”

The Casa Amor bombshell candidly replied: “Myself and Shaq had an argument like on Movie Night.”

“They didn’t see that… but I’m not gonna tell you.”

When prompted to spill the tea, Martin quickly responded: “I’m not gonna tell you…”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

