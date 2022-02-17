Love Island star Lillie Haynes reveals she’s had a nose job

Love Island star Lillie Haynes has gotten a nose job.

The 23-year-old shot to fame on the popular dating show last summer, after kissing Liam Reardon in Casa Amor and later breaking the news to his now-girlfriend Millie Court, who he ended up winning the show with.

The reality star told her Instagram followers that her nose was her “biggest insecurity”, and that she was heading to Manchester to get a rhinoplasty.

She said: “This is hands down my biggest insecurity and has been for so LONG. When I had my first phone call with my mam after Love Island one of my first questions was ‘what’s the comments on my nose’…”

“Living like this isn’t healthy for me and although it doesn’t fully stop me going out and living life, I do think once I’m happy with myself on the outer shell the real true happy Lillie can finally live freely.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories post-surgery, Lillie wrote: “I’m now out of surgery! Everything went well and I’m all good. I will try to get back to as many messages as I can, big love x.”

