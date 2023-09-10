Love Island star Indiyah Polack teases engagement to Dami Hope

Love Island star Indiyah Polack has teased her engagement to Dami Hope.

The couple met on the 2022 series of the dating show last summer, and they moved in together shortly afterwards.

The reality stars have gone from strength to strength since finding fame on the show, and they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, Indiyah was asked about her plans for the future with her Irish beau.

She replied: “Oh, don’t know maybe a nice car, nice ring…”

“No babies for now, but maybe we can do cats and dogs. We can do a house… marriage,” Indiyah added.

“We’ve only been together a year but sometimes it feels like, ‘wow, like, this feels way longer than a year’. But I think that’s a good thing though; to feel like you’ve been with your person forever.”