Love Island star Hayley Hughes announces she’s expecting her first child

Love Island star Hayley Hughes has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 26-year-old, who appeared on the dating show back in 2018, shared the exciting news with her 753k Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Alongside a series of photos documenting her pregnancy, the reality star wrote: “a dream come true ☁️ my little baby bear 🐻❤️ you are all we have ever wanted 🌙 …”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to congratulate Hayley on her pregnancy.

Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole wrote: “Congrats !!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Hayley’s co-star Kendall Rae Knight penned: “Omg loveeee👶🏼🤍 congratulations lovely xxxx”

Laura Anderson, who is also expecting her first child, added: “Baby besties 👯‍♀️”

Hayley has not yet revealed the identity of her boyfriend, who she has been dating for the past year.

The mum-to-be often hides her beau’s face in snaps shared to social media.