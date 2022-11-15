Love Island star Eyal Booker confirms new romance – after splitting from model Delilah Hamlin

Love Island star Eyal Booker has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

The 27-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the fourth season of the ITV dating show, shared loved-up snaps with model and actress Olivia Wachsberger.

It comes nine months after the reality star split from his girlfriend of two years Delilah Hamlin.

The former couple were first linked at Coachella in April 2019, and they confirmed their relationship one month later.

A source told PEOPLE magazine in January: “Delilah broke up with Eyal. The relationship simply ran its course.”

“There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Deliliah, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, is said to be in a “good place” following the breakup.

An insider told MailOnline: ‘Delilah ended her relationship with Eyal before New Year’s Eve. It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career.”

“Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future.”