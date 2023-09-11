Love Island star Ella Thomas responds to speculation she has cheek filler

Love Island star Ella Thomas has responded to speculation she has cheek filler.

The model, who hails from Glasgow, shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 summer series of the dating show.

The 23-year-old and her boyfriend Tyrique Hyde came in third place overall, with Jess Harding and Sammy Root winning the series.

While she was in the villa, old photos of Ella began circulating on social media, with many pointing out how different she now looks.

Some fans speculated she had gone under the knife and got filler in her cheeks, but Ella has since shut down the speculation.

During an Instagram Q&A, the reality star said: “I’ve got no cheek filler whatsoever. I literally just have naturally big cheek bones. I know people thought this, so I just had to shut that one down.”

Ella finally puts an end to that rubbish cheek fillers rumour. I don’t even know why people thought that. Especially if you go through her page. The cheekbones were always there. It was just a case of what weight she was in any given picture. Yet we had “experts” 🙄 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Zgra3afQPj — D (@wukster2) September 11, 2023

In the same Q&A, Ella revealed she and Tyrique are in the process of finding their first home together.

The 23-year-old said they’re hoping to rent a nice apartment together, and they want to move “asap”.

Ella told fans: “We’re trying to move fast. We’re trying to find one right now which takes time, but as soon as we find the perfect place then we’re gonna be moving.”