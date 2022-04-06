Love Island star Demi Jones confirms split from boyfriend Miami

Love Island star Demi Jones has confirmed her split from her boyfriend Miami.

The 23-year-old was first linked to the music boss in June last year, and kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Speaking to The Sun at the No7 Pro Derm Scan launch party this week, Demi revealed she is officially back on the market, saying: “I am single. We did split unfortunately.”

The reality star admitted she will be returning to the dating scene this summer.

She said: “Until the weather gets warmer and my shorts are on… Yeah dating in the summer time – now that everything is open so I can actually go out!”

It comes after Demi hinted that her relationship with Miami was over with a cryptic post last month.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “This is your reminder to never let anyone treat you like your average [sic]. I’ve lost all my love and self worth over the past couple of months.” “I’ve not even enjoyed taking pictures or posting because I’ve lost all my confidence.” “I’m going to spend the coming months finding myself again.”