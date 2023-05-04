Love Island star debuts new relationship on romantic holiday

Antigoni Buxton has debuted her new relationship while on a romantic holiday.

The blonde beauty was a bombshell on the 2022 series of Love Island.

During her brief time in the villa, the reality star coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti and Charlie Radnedge; however, she failed to find a romantic connection.

In new photos, Antigoni debuted her relationship with Alex Coronado while enjoying a romantic getaway in Athens.

The 27-year-old and her new beau were papped soaking up the sun beside the pool at The Stanley Hotel in the Greek capital.

Antigoni looked effortlessly stunning in a white bikini, as she sported her signature blonde curls.

Meanwhile Alex opted for a white pair of swimming shorts.

Antigoni Buxton passionately kisses new boyfriend in Greecehttps://t.co/WCreTJNrz9 — Sportnews (@sportnewsblogd1) May 4, 2023

According to MailOnline, Alex hails from Costa Rica and currently lies in the US.

He appears to be an avid traveller, and boasts over 68k Instagram followers.