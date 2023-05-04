Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Love Island star debuts new relationship on romantic holiday

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Antigoni Buxton has debuted her new relationship while on a romantic holiday.

The blonde beauty was a bombshell on the 2022 series of Love Island.

During her brief time in the villa, the reality star coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti and Charlie Radnedge; however, she failed to find a romantic connection.

In new photos, Antigoni debuted her relationship with Alex Coronado while enjoying a romantic getaway in Athens.

The 27-year-old and her new beau were papped soaking up the sun beside the pool at The Stanley Hotel in the Greek capital.

Antigoni looked effortlessly stunning in a white bikini, as she sported her signature blonde curls.

Meanwhile Alex opted for a white pair of swimming shorts.

According to MailOnline, Alex hails from Costa Rica and currently lies in the US.

He appears to be an avid traveller, and boasts over 68k Instagram followers.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us