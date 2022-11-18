Love Island star debuts DRAMATIC new look on TikTok

Love Island’s Abigail Rawling has debuted a dramatic new look on TikTok.
The reality star found fame on the 2021 series, after entering the show as a bombshell alongside Georgia Townend and Tyler Cruickshank.
On Thursday, the 28-year-old showed off her stunning hair transformation in a TikTok video.
Abigail captioned her hair-transformation video: “Short hair, don’t care… (ok maybe I do a little 🫣 ahhhh).”
However, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the 28-year-old on her new look.
One TikTok user wrote: “Power move! OMG YOU LOOK INCRED😍😍,” while a second said: “BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL 🥹.”
A third chimed in: “Looks so elegant and youthful! X,” and a fourth commented: “Wow suits u so much absolute babe x.”
@abigaillouiserawlings Short hair, don’t care .. ( ok maybe I do a little 🫣 ahhhh ) #hairtransformation #lob #longbob #haircut #beforeandafter #bobhairstyle ♬ original sound – Abigail Louise
Abigail entered the Love Island villa in 2021 alongside Georgia and Tyler on day 23.
The bombshell coupled up with Toby Aromolaran; however, she was left single when the footballer set his sights on Mary Bedford.
The 28-year-old later couple up with Casa Amor Bombshell Dale Mehmet; but on day 42, the boys chose to dump Abigail from the island.