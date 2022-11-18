Love Island star debuts DRAMATIC new look on TikTok

Love Island’s Abigail Rawling has debuted a dramatic new look on TikTok.

The reality star found fame on the 2021 series, after entering the show as a bombshell alongside Georgia Townend and Tyler Cruickshank.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old showed off her stunning hair transformation in a TikTok video.

Abigail captioned her hair-transformation video: “Short hair, don’t care… (ok maybe I do a little 🫣 ahhhh).”

However, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the 28-year-old on her new look.

One TikTok user wrote: “Power move! OMG YOU LOOK INCRED😍😍,” while a second said: “BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL 🥹.”

A third chimed in: “Looks so elegant and youthful! X,” and a fourth commented: “Wow suits u so much absolute babe x.”

Abigail entered the Love Island villa in 2021 alongside Georgia and Tyler on day 23.

The bombshell coupled up with Toby Aromolaran; however, she was left single when the footballer set his sights on Mary Bedford.

The 28-year-old later couple up with Casa Amor Bombshell Dale Mehmet; but on day 42, the boys chose to dump Abigail from the island.