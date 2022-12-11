Love Island star Dami Hope surprises girlfriend Indiyah Polack in the sweetest way

Dami Hope has surprised his girlfriend Indiyah Polack in the sweetest way.

The Dubliner met his London-based girlfriend on the 2022 series of Love Island, and the couple have since moved in together.

Indiyah is celebrating her 24th birthday today and ahead of her special day, her beau treated her to a night away in a hotel on Saturday.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of the hotel room, which Dami had filled with blue balloons and cute photos of them.

He also got her flowers, a cake, and designer birthday presents from Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Indiyah also shared a video of the room to TikTok.

One fan commented on the video: “It’s dami paying attention to details every girls wish in a partner.”

Another wrote: “Aweeeeeyou deserve it all Indiyah 🥹🥹 Dami husband material 🫶🏾”

A third penned: “You deserve it sister. What a great way to start off your birthday. Dami’s attention to detail and YOU is so sweet🥺”

Dami posted a birthday tribute to his girlfriend on Sunday morning, writing on Instagram: “Happy birthday baby, thank you for a love that makes sense 💫🖤”

“Without saying too many words shout out to your marj and pops they did a great thing with your creation, wishing your granted all your wildest dreams in your new age and congratulations on all your current successes #24 gon be even crazier and I know it cause it’s been written already! 😮‍💨”

“thank you for everything that you are – annoying and den some too, my unhinged partner in crime 🫶🏾 – Happy national 🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨 day love you to your stripes and back 😝”

It comes after Indiyah hit back at critics of her relationship with Dami in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

Speaking to us at PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas party in Dublin earlier this week, the former hotel waitress said: “[People] don’t know much about [our relationship], it’s all from the outside looking in.”

“So I literally just brush it off and keep enjoying my relationship. And I always say, if you want something to work, it will. It’s as simple as that.”