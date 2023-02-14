Ad
Love Island star Dami Hope surprises girlfriend Indiyah Polack in the BEST way for Valentine’s Day

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Dami Hope pulled out all the stops for his first Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend Indiyah Polack.

The Irish Love Island star, who met his beau on the hit dating show last summer, decorated their home with red balloons, roses, rose petals and candles.

Indiyah took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of the sweet surprise, and wrote: “I’m in awe. I love you baby @damihope.”

Dami and Indiyah both shot to fame on Love Island last summer, where they finished in third place.

The couple have since moved into a flat together in London, and they celebrated their six-month anniversary just last month.

To mark the occasion, Dami surprised Indiyah with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

