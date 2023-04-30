Love Island star Claudia Fogarty reveals her car was broken into

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty has revealed her car was broken into.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of the dating show earlier this year, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her smashed car windows.

The blonde bombshell wrote alongside the snap: “Happy Friday.”

She later returned to her Instagram Stories alongside her co-star and close pal Samie Elishi, and told her followers her makeup had been stolen from the car.

Claudia said: So, I went to put on my make up this morning and realised my make up bag was… in the car. So now I have no make up, and no car! I borrowed some of Samie.”

The reality star then headed to a Porsche Centre to rent a new car for the next few days.

She said: “Every cloud has a silver lining. might not have make up or a car but I’m on my way to @porschecentresouthlakes to pick up a car for a few days.”

Claudia enjoyed a girls night with Samie and their co-star Tanya Manhenga on Saturday.

Samie is newly single, after splitting from Tom Clare earlier this week.

Addressing the break-up in her latest YouTube video, Samie said: “Let’s just address the first elephant in the room – me and Tom have broken up.”

“It’s ended on good terms, no one’s done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there.”

“It just wasn’t working on the outside, and we both agreed on majority of the things, but yeah.”

“There’s no bad blood there. Me and Tom – I’d never say a bad word about him, and he would never say a bad word about me.”

“That is basically it,” Samie continued. “It’s not an exciting story, there’s nothing more too it – we just weren’t working outside the villa.”

“I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”