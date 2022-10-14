Love Island star breaks her silence after being ‘rushed to medics’ at the NTAs

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has broken her silence after being “rushed to medics” at the National Television Awards.

The reality star attended the NTAs which took place in London’s OVO Arena, Wembley on Thursday night.

However, she had to leave early after falling ill suddenly.

A source told The UK Sun: “Shaughna said she was feeling unwell and then fainted. It was really worrying for everyone with her.”

“She was taken care of and then she was sent back to her hotel.”

“Shaughna was pretty upset by it all. It was a horrible thing to happen.”

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday night, Shaughna reassured her fans that she was feeling OK after leaving the event.

“So, if anyone saw my exit from the NTAs – I just wanna put it out there that I wasn’t drunk. I nearly fainted.”

“I don’t know what happened to me, I just had this absolute dodgy turn, and yeah I had to take my shoes off and be helped out by my manager. Now I’m in bed.”

“But, just in case anyone did see, and thought f**king hell she’s seen better days – Correct, but I wasn’t drunk.”