Love Island star Arabella Chi sparks romance rumours with personal trainer

Arabella Chi has sparked romance rumours with personal trainer Rickel White.

The model, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, was spotted on a date night with Rickel in London on Saturday evening.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair were seen leaving the IT Mayfair restaurant hand-in-hand.

Rickel, who has 13.5k Instagram followers, is Arabella’s personal trainer.

They were also joined by Arabella’s pal Tabitha Clifft on the night.

It comes after she appeared on Celebrity Ex In The City – an MTV spin-off of Ex On The Beach – which aims to help stars find love again through blind dates after heartache.

The 31-year-old came face to face her ex Kori Sampson on the series, and many were shocked to find out they were dating because they never went public with their relationship.