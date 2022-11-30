Love Island star Anton Danyluk responds to rumours he’s gone under the knife

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has responded to rumours he’s went under the knife.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2019 series of the hit dating show, is now the owner of a gym in Dubai.

The Scottish reality star often shares photos of his physical transformation with his Instagram followers, and some fans are convinced he’s had work done on his face.

One commented on a post: “Wtf did you do to your face! Looks like you’ve been stung by 100 bees lol.”

Another defended Anton, writing: “He was on a bulk for his show when this video was recorded, look at his more recent photos when he cut. Completely normal.”

Anton replied to the commented: “Thank you someone has sense.”

Anton previously addressed the cosmetic surgery speculation on Fubar Radio, saying: “Recently, I’ve been getting a lot of hate and it’s a lot to do with my face. A lot of people are accusing me of having work done to my face.”

“I genuinely haven’t had work done to my face. I’m honest, I will say if I have, I don’t care. If I want to have work done to my face, it’s my face, it’s my body… And if that makes me feel good about myself and I want to do that, good.”

“It’s my life, I can do what I want. If you want to go out and drink every night and that makes you feel good about yourself, go do that. If you want to go to the gym, you go do that, that’s your life.”

“It’s not our business what other people think of us, and we can’t control what other people think of us. That’s it.”

“I can go to my Instagram and I can say, ‘guys, I’ve not had this work done to my face,’ But they’re either going to believe it or not going to believe it, I can’t change their opinion on that and that is ultimately what they think. So why waste the energy?”

“All I do now is simply delete the comment and block the person. Remove it, it’s that simple, it’s gone, forget about it. That person does not impact my life.”

“I’ve been bullied as a kid,” Anton revealed. “I was a fat kid at school. I got it all the time, so I’m thick skinned now. It would take something drastic to bother me.”

“Yeah I have my good days, yeah I have my bad days, I’m not perfect. We all do. But at the same time, I think I’ve just learned to love myself and I am who I am.”

“You’ll like me or you don’t like me. And if everyone can just have that attitude, then you know, you are going to be on the steps to living your best life.”