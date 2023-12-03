Love Island star announces his engagement

Connagh Howard has announced his engagement.

The 31-year-old appeared on the 2020 winter series of Love Island UK.

During his time in the South African villa, the Welshman struck up a brief romance with Sophie Piper, but was dumped from the villa after failing to maintain their connection.

Connagh shared the news of his engagement to his girlfriend Beth Dunlavey via Instagram.

Sharing sweet snaps of the New York proposal, the Love Island star penned: “The most magical moment, on the most magical trip 🤍 30/11/23 💍✨.”

A host of the 31-year-old’s Love Island co-stars took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple, with Callum Jones writing: “Congratulations both of you 👏🏼.”

Siannise Fudge wrote: “I’m sooo happy for you both ❤️❤️ congratulations!! Xxx,” and Molly Smith commented: “Omg!!!!!! Congratulations 💍💍💍 so so happy for you both 🤍🤍🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Dunlavey (@bethdunlavey)