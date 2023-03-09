Love Island star Amy Hart reveals her newborn son’s name

Love Island star Amy Hart has revealed her newborn son’s name.

The former flight attendant welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Sam Rason earlier this month.

The new mum has since revealed her baby boy is called Stanley Samuel Giles Rason.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Amy wrote: “Stanley Samuel Giles Rason 💙”

“Stanley: We loved the name and also Amy’s Grandad Geoffs middle name. Samuel: After @samuelrason obviously but also Amys brother is Samuel too!”

“Giles: Nanny and Grandads last name, hopefully he’ll inherit their love of shots! [photos: 1) a couple of hours old, Baby Stanley already got Mummy’s back to prove that Amy’s big lips are indeed genetic 2) when Daddy says he’s going home for the evening 🤣]”

Amy confirmed her romance with Sam in August 2021, after her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

She announced her pregnancy last August.